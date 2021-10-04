Advertisement

Separate shootings leave man dead, another injured in Saginaw

Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw Police Department(source: Saginaw Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Saginaw are investigating a pair of shootings that happened Sunday.

The first was near the 1100 block of Lamson Street around 9 a.m. Police say a 20-year-old male victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The second was just after 6 p.m. on Burrows Street. Police say 22-year-old Azavien Claudio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on either shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Police: 18-year-old attacked father with lye drain cleaner, leaving him with burns
Berger's Family Restaurant in Bay City
Michigan restaurants still hurting from worker shortage, delta variant
Chris Thile is a Grammy Award winning mandolinist.
Grammy Award winning mandolinist Chris Thile performing in Flint
Students we caught up with Thursday said they’re excited for the new semester to begin.
U of M-Flint placed on lockdown for short time after report of gunshots