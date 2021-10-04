Separate shootings leave man dead, another injured in Saginaw

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Saginaw are investigating a pair of shootings that happened Sunday.

The first was near the 1100 block of Lamson Street around 9 a.m. Police say a 20-year-old male victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The second was just after 6 p.m. on Burrows Street. Police say 22-year-old Azavien Claudio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on either shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

