Advertisement

Stagwell (STGW) to Participate in Upcoming Deutsche Bank 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

To register and access a live webcast of this event, visit this link.

About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

For more information, visit www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-participate-in-upcoming-deutsche-bank-2021-leveraged-finance-conference-301392043.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases