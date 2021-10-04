Two people recovering after a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are recovering after being hurt in a drive-by shooting early this morning in Flint.

Flint Police tell ABC12 News that someone shot at two people near Cummings Avenue and Lincoln Drive around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Police are still looking into what happened, but ABC12 does know that the two victims are in good condition at this hour.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.