Two people recovering after a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in Flint

(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are recovering after being hurt in a drive-by shooting early this morning in Flint.

Flint Police tell ABC12 News that someone shot at two people near Cummings Avenue and Lincoln Drive around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Police are still looking into what happened, but ABC12 does know that the two victims are in good condition at this hour.

