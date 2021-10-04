U of M-Flint placed on lockdown for short time after report of gunshots
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - University of Michigan-Flint went on lockdown for a short time Monday morning after a report of gunshots.
The gunshots were reported on or near the campus around 9:38 a.m. and everyone was asked to secure in place. No information was immediately available about where on campus the incident was taking place.
The university issued an all clear 12 minutes later around 9:50 a.m. and allowed normal activities to resume.
