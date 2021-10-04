U of M-Flint placed on lockdown for short time after report of gunshots

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - University of Michigan-Flint went on lockdown for a short time Monday morning after a report of gunshots.

The gunshots were reported on or near the campus around 9:38 a.m. and everyone was asked to secure in place. No information was immediately available about where on campus the incident was taking place.

The university issued an all clear 12 minutes later around 9:50 a.m. and allowed normal activities to resume.

Flint: Gunshots reported at UM-Flint at 9:38am. Lockdown, secure in place. Avoid area. If necessary and able, RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. More info to follow.

Flint Alert Update: All clear at 9:50am has been issued. You may return and resume regular activities. Check email for more information.

