U.S. Gain Hires John Felts to Advance Fleet Electrification

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gain®, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy, is excited to welcome John Felts as their new Business Development Manager – Fleet Electrification.

In this newly added role, Felts will work alongside fleets to successfully integrate electrification into their operations, primarily focusing on smart charging infrastructure and credit generation. His sole focus on electrification will support growth plans with partner AMPLY Power in addition to U.S. Gain's vision to be the very best choice for Sustainable Energy SolutionsSM that reduce emissions for a cleaner world.

"Many organizations are evaluating if, when, where, and how electric vehicles fit into their fleet operations. As a turnkey charging provider, well-versed in the commercial transportation market, we can bring the expertise to these organizations that supports the establishment and implementation of a data-driven charging strategy," said Scott Hanstedt, Director of Sales for U.S. Gain.

Bearing a background in mechanical and electrical engineering, Felts entered the transportation industry through his role at Waste Connections Inc. For six years, he facilitated network developments and deployments for refuse fleets at 250 locations across the United States. Carrying into subsequent positions, Felts garnered project expertise in electric mobility, EV charging technologies, cost reduction, and project management and system implementation.

Most recently, Felts was the Northwest Regional Manager at Motiv Power Systems, an electric-chassis manufacturer for medium-duty, commercial vehicles. Within this role, he was tasked with helping fleet customers, dealers, and air quality districts transition to Class 4-6 electric vehicles. This included coordinating charging infrastructure, securing available grants and funding, and training drivers on how to obtain efficiencies from their technology. During his time at Motiv Power Systems, Felts successfully sold and deployed EVs throughout the Northwest region.

"Fleets across market sectors and vehicle classes are seeking electrification strategies that support their bottom line and improve efficiencies throughout their operations," shared Felts. "I'm thrilled to broaden my focus to include larger fleets – helping combat the hesitations and misconceptions that often ensue when transitioning from traditional internal combustion engines to electric vehicles."

"Welcoming John to the U.S. Gain team is an important milestone for our company – one we couldn't be more excited for," noted Mike Koel, President of U.S. Gain. "As more fleets begin to integrate electric into their operations, his subject matter expertise and tenure will be an asset to fleets of all sizes. Helping to overcome common barriers to adoption, John's guidance will enable more organizations to realize the benefit electric offers, specifically in select applications."

U.S. Gain is a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy. Over the past ten years, we've diversified throughout the renewable natural gas supply chain, becoming vertically integrated to provide the cleanest fuel and energy at the best value. We're developing renewable natural gas at farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants to reduce emissions for sustainably driven organizations. Further, we continue to build a platform of alternative fuel solutions that enable the polyfuel future fleets demand while also offering credit generation services under the RFS, LCFS, and CFP programs. Backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, we are committed to finding a better way to succeed by offering unrivaled expertise, tenacity, and character in all we do. To learn more, visit www.usgain.com.

