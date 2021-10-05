35th Coats for Kids drive under way in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The 35th annual Coats for Kids drive in Mid-Michigan is under way.

ABC12 and WIOG are partnering with the Salvation Army to collect coats and cold weather gear to help keep needy children warm this winter. The drive continues until Nov. 12, but donations can be accepted later.

Last year, hundreds of children benefited from the annual coat and winter gear drive. The Salvation Army anticipates a greater need this year.

Look for Coats for Kids collection boxes are now out in a variety of malls, coffee shops, hospitals, banks, credit unions, and other businesses throughout the region. A full list is available at the end of this story.

The Salvation Army is collecting all sizes of gently used coats and winterwear. The most asked for coat sizes are adult medium to XXL, as many children wear the larger sizes. Besides coats, the collection also is looking for hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants and more.

Families that need something warm are asked to contact or visit the Salvation Army office in their home county to sign up for assistance.

Here is a list of drop-off locations:

Bay County

Tim Horton’s, 3460 Wilder Rd, 2906 Center Ave.

Copoco Credit Union, 4265 Wilder Rd.

The Salvation Army Business Office, 401 10th St.

Clayton Cleaners, 205 S. Henry St.

Bay City Mall, 4101 Wilder Rd.

Save-A-Lot, 904 Lafayette Rd.

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, 901 Saginaw St.

Bay County Library, 500 Center Ave.

Alice & Jack Wirt Public Library, 500 Center Ave.

Auburn Library, 235 W Midland Rd.

Pinconning Branch Library, 218 S. Kaiser St.

Sage Library, 4101 Wilder Rd.

Jolt Credit Union, 915 S. Euclid Ave. and 3015 Center Ave.

Huntington Bank, 3 East Main St., 100 East Chippewa Road, 3101 Center Ave., 3533 Wilder Road, 3858 N. Huron Road.

Financial Edge Credit Union, 1199 S. Euclid Ave. and 1304 N. Sherman.

Independent Bank, 745 N. Euclid Ave., 1615 W Center Road, 1004 W. Midland Road, 623 Washington Ave., 408 Mable St.

Sunrise Credit Union, 404 S. Euclid Ave., 190 N. Powell Road.

Thumb National Bank, 2985 Wilder Road, 708 Center Ave.

Wildfire Credit Union, 2936 Wilder Road.

United Financial Credit Union, 1026 W. Midland Road and 6354 Westside Saginaw Road (M-84).

Genesee County

Salvation Army Business Office, 211 W. Kearsley

Troy Cleaners, 12500 S. Saginaw St., 18050 Silver Lake Pkwy., 6020 Fenton Rd.

Abbey Park, 3221 E. Baldwin Rd.

Hurley Medical Center, 1 Hurley Plaza.

Ralph Burgess DDS, 3380 S. Dye Rd.

Biggby Coffee, 2458 Center Rd, 3093 Linden Rd, 2223 Hill Rd, 6426 W. Pierson Rd, 709 State Rd, 5105 W. Vienna Rd, 235 N. Leroy St Suite A

Miracle-Ear, 1051 N. Irish Rd. and 2464 Center Rd.

Skaff, 5301 Hill 23 Dr.

Moffett Food Service, 145 W. Lakeview Ave.

Midland County

Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave.

Bicycle HQ, 3310 Bay City Rd.

Dani B’s Studio for Hair, 4308 N. Saginaw Rd.

Blessed Sacrament Church, 3109 Swede Ave.

Big Boy Restaurant, 1513 S. Saginaw Rd.

Dow Central Campus

Merchandise Outlet, 3407 Isabella Rd.

Betten Baker Auto Group, 2400 N. Saginaw Rd.

Midland Community Center, 2205 S. Jefferson Ave.

Sanford Family Pharmacy, 28 W. Saginaw Rd.

Coldwell Banker Realty, 222 N. Saginaw Rd.

Pizza Sam’s, 102 W. Main Street.

Live Oak Coffeehouse, 711 Ashman Street.

Members First Credit Union, 600 W. Wackerly.

Members First Credit Union, 400 Dartmouth.

Saginaw County

Once Upon A Child, 2936 Tittabawassee Rd.

Tim Hortons, 4870 State St, 2039 N. Michigan Ave., 8099 Gratiot Ave., 142 N. Main Street, 3100 Tittabawassee Road.

Suski Chevrolet Buick, 8700 Main St.

Deluxe Cleaners, 2700 Bay Rd.

Child and Family Services, 2838 Automotive Center Rd.

Victorian Purses by Sue Yarn & Bead Destination, 148 S. Saginaw.

Riverfront Eyecare, 3200 Cabaret Tr. South.

Merrill Lynch, 4805 Towne Centre Rd Suite 200

Thomas Fleschner Memorial Library, 11935 Silver Creek Dr.

Zauel Library, 3100 N. Center Road.

Wickes Library, 1713 Hess Street.

Hoyt Library, 505 Janes Ave.

Butman Fish, 1716 Hancock St.

A&D Home Healthcare, 3150 Enterprise Dr. #200.

United Financial Credit Union, 5658 Dixie Highway, 1720 W. Brady Road, 7600 Midland Road, 4685 State Street, 2510 Weiss St.

Shiawassee County

Ruthy’s Cleaners, 215 W Main St.

The Salvation Army Business Office, 302 E. Exchange St.

Biggby Coffee, 1361 E Main St.

Foster Coffee Co., 115 S Washington St.

Team One Credit Union, 1243 E. Main St.

Qdoba, 910 E. Main St.

Label Shopper, 1411 E. Main St.

Ruthy’s Cleaners, 110 N Saginaw St.

Sheriff’s Office, 201 E. McArthur St.

Life in Christ Church, 1833 W. M-21.

Young Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC Owosso, 1500 E. Main St.

YMCA, 515 West Main Street.

