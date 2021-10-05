Advertisement

Clio Cast and Crew Inc. opening 45th season with ‘The Curious Savage’

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Clio Cast and Crew Inc. is preparing for the opening show of its 45th season with “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick.

Ted Valley, who plays Hannibal in the production, gave a brief synopsis of the play and talked about his character’s role.

Opening night for “The Curious Savage” is Oct. 15. The show runs until Oct. 24 at the Clio Cast and Crew Theatre.

Call 810-687-2588 or click here for information about tickets and showtimes.

