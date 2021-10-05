Clio Cast and Crew Inc. opening 45th season with ‘The Curious Savage’

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Clio Cast and Crew Inc. is preparing for the opening show of its 45th season with “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick.

Ted Valley, who plays Hannibal in the production, gave a brief synopsis of the play and talked about his character’s role.

Opening night for “The Curious Savage” is Oct. 15. The show runs until Oct. 24 at the Clio Cast and Crew Theatre.

Call 810-687-2588 or click here for information about tickets and showtimes.

