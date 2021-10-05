Clouds move out

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure moving in from the north will help to clear out our clouds from north to south throughout the day. This gives way to dry conditions for tomorrow before the next chance of rain.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s near Lake Huron with a NE wind at 5-10mph. Inland we’ll be closer to 70 degrees. The further north you go, the more sun you’ll see, while the closer you are to the I-69 corridor the longer you’ll have cloud cover.

Tonight we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light before picking back up to 5-10mph out of the E tomorrow.

Wednesday’s highs will be into the mid 60s to low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered rain develops Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain chances continue to end the week.

