Flint men accused of shooting at Michigan State Police helicopter overhead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men from Flint are facing charges for allegedly shooting at a Michigan State Police helicopter over the weekend.

Police say 26-year-old David Cox and 26-year-old Jeremy Engelman were arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, terrorism, attempted malicious destruction of police property and a firearms charge.

Trooper 3, the Michigan State Police patrol helicopter, was flying in the area of Miller and Hammerberg roads around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to assist the Flint Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on a shots fired call.

Police say Cox and Engelman were on a bridge in the Happy Hollow Nature Area nearby passing a firearm back and forth. Michigan State Police in the helicopter allegedly saw one of them point the gun along a creek, fire several shots and pass it off to the other.

One them then allegedly fired at least five gunshots at the helicopter. Trooper 3 remained in the air and helped guide police on the ground to the suspects, who were arrested. Investigators seized the firearm at the scene.

No injuries were reported from the incident and Michigan State Police say their helicopter was not damaged.

Cox and Engelman remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on $50,000 after arraignment.

