The Flint Police Department is asking for help finding missing teen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.
Mario Prince Jr, known as “Nook” was last seen in the area of Powers High school according to the Flint Police Facebook post.
The 16-year-old is said to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, and red shoes when he was last seen on Sept.16.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Officer Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.