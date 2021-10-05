The Flint Police Department is asking for help finding missing teen

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Mario Prince Jr, known as “Nook” was last seen in the area of Powers High school according to the Flint Police Facebook post.

The 16-year-old is said to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, and red shoes when he was last seen on Sept.16.

MISSING... If you have any information about Mario Price Jr (16) AKA "Nook" please call Officer Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911. Posted by City of Flint Police Department on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Officer Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.