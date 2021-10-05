Genesee County school offering incentives to help attract new teachers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - School districts across the country are facing a serious challenge: hiring new teachers.

Even though a national teacher shortage was expected before COVID-19, the pandemic certainly isn’t helping close that gap.

In Genesee County, one charter school is doing everything they can to fill their open positions, telling anyone with a Bachelor’s Degree that they’ll even pay to put you through a certification program.

One Genesee County Superintendent shares why they’re willing to invest in getting more inspired teachers inside their classrooms.

Erin Walker is in her element teaching Visual Arts at Genesee STEM Academy in Flint. Right now, the school like many others around the country, don’t have enough qualified teachers, so in addition to art, she’s also taking on extra classes in math and American Sign Language.

“It is a struggle. It’s just adapt because there’s always something that happens,” Walker said.

Even the school’s Superintendent, Vincent Price is covering classes. Now, with open positions like high school math, high school science, and paraprofessionals, he’s trying to do everything he can to get the word out like hosting a teacher recruitment fair for hire certified teachers, and even if you’re not--

“The state has reduced some of the requirements in that as long as you have a Bachelor’s Degree, and you can pass the Michigan Test for Teacher Certification, we will pay for your entire certification process,” Price said.

An alternative program they have with Saginaw Valley State University to support future teachers and save them thousands of dollars.

“I know there are people out there that have chosen other pathways when truly their call is to work with young people, and so I kind of what to attract those individuals back to the profession,” Price said.

Price and Walker agree: this is a community that depends on mentors who are caring and want to work with them.

“If you’re at a place now where you want to make a transition, our students need you and our children need you in Genesee County,” Price said.

“Especially the kids in our area to see somebody older that either looks like them or that they can connect with, it’s important because a lot of people don’t have all of those things at home,” Walker said.

