Homeowner says roadside produce stand has been broken into twice in last week

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County homeowner is sharing her story after she said the cashbox at her roadside produce stand was broken into twice during the last week.

Katie Brooks lives in Thomas Township and has been growing vegetables and pumpkins at her home for a few years and enjoys selling them to her community. She said having the cashbox broken into is devastating.

“To have something like this happen, it’s just devastating,” she said. “It’s like a bummer. It’s like, is this really worth it?”

Brooks said it happened early Saturday morning and she witnessed it go down. She said a loud car drove by her home twice and eventually pulled into her driveway.

“I opened up our blinds and there’s a car sitting in the driveway and I’m like well that’s a little early to get pumpkins,” she recalled.

Brooks said she then saw a man get out of the car and put on a mask and go up to the stand.

“He was just fumbling around and I was like, oh my gosh Tyler, my husband, I’m like he’s stealing from the stand,” she said.

Brooks then yelled out the window and the person took off. She said the good news was that she had just emptied the box the night before so there wasn’t much inside but she did say this was the second time it happened in just a week.

“It’s just disappointing, you know? To have this happen in our neighborhood,” Brooks said.

After this happened for a second time, Brooks decided to post about it in the Freeland 411 Facebook group. As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had nearly 200 shares. Other people commented on the post with similar stories saying it has happened to them as well.

Brooks said she believes the car was a dark-colored sedan and she wanted to share her story to try and catch whoever did this and prevent it from happening to anyone else.

“I definitely don’t appreciate being stolen from,” Brooks said. “That’s not something I want for anybody in my community and so that’s why I posted it on the Freeland 411 to make sure you know, to try and prevent it from happening to somebody else.”

ABC12 did reach out to Thomas Township police and was told that no police report was filed about this incident.

In nearby Tittabawassee Township, the police chief did tell ABC12 that there was a similar incident in September in Freeland. Chief Dave Simon said that two individuals driving a silver Chrysler 300 pulled up to a pumpkin stand in front of Freeland Feed & Lawn and took pumpkins and broke into the cashbox.

Simon said they have not caught whoever did this but are asking anyone that might know anything to contact the Tittabawassee Township Police Department at 989-695-9623.

Simon recommends that if anyone does have one of these stands in front of their house to install cameras, motion sensor lights, or have a heavy duty box with a lock to prevent people from breaking in.

After the two incidents at Brooks’ home, she said they now have cameras installed near the stand.

