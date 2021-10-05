International Academy of Flint alleges ‘social/racial injustice’ before football brawl

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The International Academy of Flint alleges some of its football players experienced “social/racial injustice” before a large brawl broke out during the game against Genesee High School last Friday.

The Flint charter school issued a statement Tuesday in response to the incident, which resulted in five of its players ejected from the game and a member of the officiating crew with minor injuries. No Genesee High School team members were ejected.

The Genesee Township Police Department is continuing a criminal investigation into the fight, which broke out about seven minutes into the first quarter.

Genesee Township Police Lt. Robert Watters said an International Academy of Flint player assaulted an official, who sustained minor injuries. Investigators could not confirm Monday whether any players, spectators or coaches were injured during the fight.

Police and school officials also have not commented on what sparked the fight.

Kendra Giles, interim director of the International Academy of Flint on Saginaw Street near I-475, said the school is “very disturbed surrounding the situation as a whole.” She disputed parts of a statement from Genesee High School about the incident, which laid most of the blame on the Flint players.

Giles said a review of game tapes showed a member of Genesee’s chain crew got in the middle of an altercation between players from both teams. She alleged that a former student from Genesee High School then grabbed a Flint player’s jersey from behind.

“This action should never have occurred under any circumstance,” Giles said. “Instead of de-escalating the situation, the young man from Genesee (a former student) became physical and assaulted a member of IAF’s football team. This unfortunately ensued a disruption onto the field, increasing emotions and escalating the situation further.”

She said an investigation of video footage from the game and interviews with students showed International Academy of Flint football players and cheerleaders experienced “social/racial injustice” from students, parents, fans, staff and administration from Genesee High School.

Giles did not provide specific information about the alleged injustice that the Flint students experienced, however.

“Certainly, there are actions on behalf of IAF that did not embody respect and dignity, and we are handling this on an individual basis,” she said. “However, equally so, members of Genesee’s school community should have ensured that their fans did not engage inappropriately, follow and/or ridicule our student athletes and ensure the safety for IAF’s students, just as they did for their students.”

She pledged to share the school’s findings with the Genesee Township Police Department as the investigation continues.

