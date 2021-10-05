Advertisement

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release

Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISBC), announced that it expects to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A copy of the news release will be immediately available on its website, www.investorsbank.com.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank. As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported assets of $26.80 billion and operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 146 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Contact:  Marianne Wade
Director, Financial Reporting
973-924-5100
investorrelations@investorsbank.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investors-bancorp-inc-announces-date-for-third-quarter-earnings-release-301393457.html

SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases