Jared the Job Whisperer offers advice for hybrid work schedules

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With many organizations choosing a hybrid model for the rest of the year and into next year, employers and employees are grappling with ways to be flexible and remain successful.

Jared Coseglia with Tru Staffing Partners offered advice for how employers and employees are coping with the new rules of work, what employers should consider for creating a sustainable model and keys for success providing a positive work-life balance.

He said employees should remain consistent with their work schedule, let teammates know when they start or end shifts, always be prepared to go on camera for a meeting. Employers should hold executives to the same rules as employees.

