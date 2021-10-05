JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

After a couple of days that featured some locally heavy downpours, it certainly was nice to see the sun shining down on Mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon. While the northern parts of the area saw a good bit of sunshine for the day, it took a while before the southern parts of the area got to enjoy some. Conditions will remain quiet for the overnight period. With partly cloudy skies expected, low temperatures will dip into the 40s northwest of the Bay, while 50s will hold to the south.

Wednesday will be another dry day across the ABC12 viewing area. Overall, a partly sunny setting is expected. Winds will be very light and in off of Lake Huron. This will keep temperatures in the 60s along the water’s edge. Elsewhere, high temperatures will move into the lower, to middle 70s. Our “normal” high temperature is now 65-degrees. By late in the day, some clouds will be making a move back into our area from the south as the next rain-maker approaches.

The southern parts of our area will be back into some light rain by Thursday morning. The northern parts may begin the day with some sun, but the showers will move in from the south into, and through, the afternoon. Once here, periods of light rain and rain showers will continue on through much of our Friday. A couple of showers may even linger into Saturday. All the while, temperatures will continue to easily run at above-average levels. On ABC12 News we will let you know how long our above-average temperatures will continue. - JR