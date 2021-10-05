Advertisement

Libra Max Submits Testimony To US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee On The Constitution Regarding Toxic Guardianships As Part Of Free Peter Max Campaign

Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Libra Max announced today that she has submitted written testimony to members of the US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution regarding their recent hearing on toxic conservatorships and guardianships and the need for reform. The submission comes as the friends and family of world-renowned artist Peter Max have launched a campaign to get him freed from a predatory guardianship.

The full content of her submitted testimony can be found at the Free Peter Max campaign website linked here. More information about the campaign and an open letter that supporters can sign can be found at www.FreePeterMax.com.

Media Contact: Rob Busweiler - Busweiler@sunshinesachs.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/libra-max-submits-testimony-to-us-senate-judiciary-subcommittee-on-the-constitution-regarding-toxic-guardianships-as-part-of-free-peter-max-campaign-301393588.html

SOURCE FreePeterMax.com

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September