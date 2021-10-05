Advertisement

Meijer planning to sell 500,000 pumpkins this fall

Retail giant partners with farms across the Midwest to provide fresh pumpkins a day or two after harvest
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer expects to do big business selling pumpkins this fall.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer plans to sell more than 500,000 pumpkins from its 257 supercenters across the Midwest. Meijer says more than 95% of those will arrive at stores one or two days after they are harvested from nearby pumpkin patches.

“Everything we do for fall harvest starts with understanding what will make the season great for families, so partnering with local growers allows us to add a pumpkin-patch feeling to the shopping experience,” said Sedric Wytch, Meijer Produce Buyer. “Carving or decorating jack-o’-lanterns tops everyone’s Halloween activity list, so having the largest and freshest pumpkins available captures the imagination and brings families together.”

Meijer partners with more than 200 growers across its retail footprint in the Midwest for a range of produce. Heritage Farms in Fremont and Todd Greiner Farms in Hart provide a bulk of the pumpkins Meijer sells in Michigan.

“The fall harvest is especially symbolic this year after being away from grandparents and relatives,” said Tony Grice from Heritage Farming Enterprises. “Whether you’re carving with teenagers or decorating with toddlers, those are the type of memories that bring families together.”

He said shoppers should look for pumpkins with a healthy orange color and a firm stem. Pumpkins often last two to three weeks after they are carved or five weeks after they are decorated, but hot weather can speed up the decomposition process.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Matthew Rowland is helping organize the 35th annual Coats for Kids drive for the Salvation Army...
Salvation Army kicks off Mid-Michigan's 35th Coats for Kids drive
Partnership will provide wheeled grocery carts for 200 STARS bus riders
Pumpkins
Meijer expects to sell 500,000 pumpkins this fall
Enbridge Line 5 carries oil under the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer ‘profoundly disappointed’ in Canada’s decision to back Enbridge in pipeline dispute