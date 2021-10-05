Meijer planning to sell 500,000 pumpkins this fall

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer expects to do big business selling pumpkins this fall.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer plans to sell more than 500,000 pumpkins from its 257 supercenters across the Midwest. Meijer says more than 95% of those will arrive at stores one or two days after they are harvested from nearby pumpkin patches.

“Everything we do for fall harvest starts with understanding what will make the season great for families, so partnering with local growers allows us to add a pumpkin-patch feeling to the shopping experience,” said Sedric Wytch, Meijer Produce Buyer. “Carving or decorating jack-o’-lanterns tops everyone’s Halloween activity list, so having the largest and freshest pumpkins available captures the imagination and brings families together.”

Meijer partners with more than 200 growers across its retail footprint in the Midwest for a range of produce. Heritage Farms in Fremont and Todd Greiner Farms in Hart provide a bulk of the pumpkins Meijer sells in Michigan.

“The fall harvest is especially symbolic this year after being away from grandparents and relatives,” said Tony Grice from Heritage Farming Enterprises. “Whether you’re carving with teenagers or decorating with toddlers, those are the type of memories that bring families together.”

He said shoppers should look for pumpkins with a healthy orange color and a firm stem. Pumpkins often last two to three weeks after they are carved or five weeks after they are decorated, but hot weather can speed up the decomposition process.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.