Advertisement

Michigan DNR: Tests show 6 deer died from viral disease

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, known as EHD, isn’t contagious but can sharply reduce deer herds...
Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, known as EHD, isn’t contagious but can sharply reduce deer herds before the danger concludes with the first frost, according to state wildlife officials.(Minnesota DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Testing has confirmed that six free-ranging white-tailed deer from four Michigan counties have died from epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

The state Department of Natural Resources says Tuesday that another 150 likely cases have been reported over the past 15 days. The viral disease is transmitted by a type of biting fly called a midge and can cause internal bleeding and fluid accumulation.

In severe forms of the disease, deer lose their appetite and fear of humans, grow progressively weaker, salivate excessively and finally become unconscious.

Infected deer often seek water to lower their body temperature and rehydrate, and then are found sick or dead along or in bodies of water.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

LARA announced that all bodies at Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. have been removed or...
Owner of former embattled Flint funeral home facing new charges in Ypsilanti
Crews had to drain a pond in Michigan to get an alligator found swimming there.
Police: 2-foot-long alligator caught on Detroit-area street
MTA is the bus service for Gensee County.
MTA offering $1 dollar rides on Sunday’s
Michigan State Police
Flint men accused of shooting at Michigan State Police helicopter overhead