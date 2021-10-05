Mid-Michigan health official answers if it’s safe to get both flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In November of 2020, strict COVID-19 restrictions went into effect for restaurants, bars, schools, and the workplace. COVID-19 was spreading quickly, but the flu stayed much lower than usual.

ABC12 took a closer look at this weekly flu surveillance report from the MDHHS, and that proved to be true for that time of the year.

“This time last year, we also had more precautions in place. We had more masking. We had more restrictions on social gatherings and public gatherings and work-from-home orders and other things,” Dr. Debra Furr-Holden said. Furr-Holden is the Associate Dean for Public Health Integration at Michigan State University.

Fast forward to now, and we’ve dropped some of the basic prevention measures at a time where the delta variant is spreading more easily, meaning people have more chances to contract and spread not only COVID but the flu as well.

“People need to get vaccinated both for flu and for COVID,” Furr-Holden said.

Furr-Holden is one of many health officials recommending anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19, but can it be done at the same time?

Furr-Holden says it is safe and effective, and talk to your healthcare provider if you have questions.

“If you had a reaction to a flu shot or a COVID shot in the past, you might want to get them in different arms. Talk to the person providing you with the shot. They’re all trained and certified and there to answer your questions and make it as painless and simple for you as possible,” Furr-Holden said.

Regardless, she says the fear of manageable side effects shouldn’t keep you away from getting your shot.

“Whatever mild side effects you might experience from getting both shots are far outweighed from the benefits that contracting either of these viruses or both at the same time,” Furr-Holden said.

Everyone six months and older is recommended to get a flu shot every year.

If you’re looking to find yours, click here to find a location nearest to you.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.