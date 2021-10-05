Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies nearly a week after crash in Midland County

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 44-year-old man from Gladwin County died nearly a week after he crashed his motorcycle near Midland.

Police say Jason Grandsen was pronounced dead on Sunday from injuries sustained in a crash at the intersection of North Eastman Road and East Schneider Court in Midland County’s Larkin Township around 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Grandsen was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Eastman Road when a 29-year-old man from Midland driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck southbound made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The impact threw Grandsen from the motorcycle. He was rushed to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, where he died on Sunday from his injuries.

The man driving the pickup truck, who police did not identify, was not injured.

The sheriff’s office is awaiting toxicology test results before forwarding reports to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are filed.

