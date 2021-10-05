Advertisement

MTA offering $1 dollar rides on Sunday’s

MTA is the bus service for Gensee County.
MTA is the bus service for Gensee County.
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - MTA has announced that the transportation service will be offering $1 dollar rides each Sunday with fixed routes and Your Ride.

For those interested in the service, call 810-767-5541 to schedule YOUR Ride.

MTA said that veterans and their spouses, widows included, will each receive six free rides a month for Health and Wellness with RIDES TO WELLNESS. To find out about qualifications for this offer, call (810) 780-8946.

MTA reports that 5.2 million people use the MTA transportation service annually. They said that nearly 10,000 people a week use the service to get to work.

For more information, call 810-767-0100

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Michigan State Police
Flint men accused of shooting at Michigan State Police helicopter overhead
Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw mother accused of leaving young children alone when one was shot
International Academy of Flint
International Academy of Flint alleges ‘social/racial injustice’ before football brawl
Jared the Job Whisperer
Jared the Job Whisperer offers advice on hybrid working schedules