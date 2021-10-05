MTA offering $1 dollar rides on Sunday’s

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - MTA has announced that the transportation service will be offering $1 dollar rides each Sunday with fixed routes and Your Ride.

For those interested in the service, call 810-767-5541 to schedule YOUR Ride.

MTA said that veterans and their spouses, widows included, will each receive six free rides a month for Health and Wellness with RIDES TO WELLNESS. To find out about qualifications for this offer, call (810) 780-8946.

MTA reports that 5.2 million people use the MTA transportation service annually. They said that nearly 10,000 people a week use the service to get to work.

For more information, call 810-767-0100

