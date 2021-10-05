Owner of former embattled Flint funeral home facing new charges in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WJRT) - The owner of a former Flint funeral home that closed amid allegations of embezzlement is facing new charges from a crematory he now operates in Ypsilanti.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says 60-year-old O’Neil Swanson II was arraigned in Washtenaw County District Court on charges of mishandling a dead body. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says Swanson took over operation of Tri-County Cremation Service without obtaining proper registration ahead of time. Investigators say bodies at the facility were stored improperly with bodily fluids leaking on the floor.

State regulators ordered Swanson to shut down the business in June and relinquish any control over the operation. Bodies were moved to other facilities after a visit from investigators.

Swanson owned the former Swanson Funeral Home on Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint, when he allegedly stole money from the balance of 70 prepaid funeral service accounts. He pleaded no contest in July 2019 to felony charges of failing to put the money in escrow accounts was sentenced to repay $75,000.

He had paid back $50,000 of that balance by September 2019.

Michigan funeral regulators revoked Swanson’s professional license to work in mortuary science as part of the 2018 investigation. He remains unable to work in the cemetery or crematory industry in Michigan without the license.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.