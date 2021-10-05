Partnership will provide wheeled grocery carts for 200 STARS bus riders

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/5/21) - Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services (STARS) said a partnership would provide wheeled shopping carts for 200 bus riders.

STARS said the effort with Molina Healthcare and Hidden Harvest would make shopping easier and safer for customers who relied on the transit authority for grocery shopping.

Molina Healthcare was scheduled to present a $3,500 check to STARS on Tuesday to support the effort. STARS said Hidden Harvest would be filling each cart with food and resources. It said Meijer had also donated gift cards.

Molina Healthcare said recipients of the first 100 carts had been previously identified by STARS staff and community partners.

To request use of one of the remaining carts, bus riders could email their name, phone number and address to jforbes@saginaw-stars.com.

The shopping carts were scheduled to be given to riders on Wednesday, October 6, and Friday, October 8.

