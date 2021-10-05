Advertisement

Partnership will provide wheeled grocery carts for 200 STARS bus riders

STARS says the wheeled shopping carts will make it easier and safer for bus riders to transport groceries.
(WJRT)
By Christine Winter
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/5/21) - Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services (STARS) said a partnership would provide wheeled shopping carts for 200 bus riders.

STARS said the effort with Molina Healthcare and Hidden Harvest would make shopping easier and safer for customers who relied on the transit authority for grocery shopping.

Molina Healthcare was scheduled to present a $3,500 check to STARS on Tuesday to support the effort. STARS said Hidden Harvest would be filling each cart with food and resources. It said Meijer had also donated gift cards.

Molina Healthcare said recipients of the first 100 carts had been previously identified by STARS staff and community partners.

To request use of one of the remaining carts, bus riders could email their name, phone number and address to jforbes@saginaw-stars.com.

The shopping carts were scheduled to be given to riders on Wednesday, October 6, and Friday, October 8.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Matthew Rowland is helping organize the 35th annual Coats for Kids drive for the Salvation Army...
Salvation Army kicks off Mid-Michigan's 35th Coats for Kids drive
As families prepare for Halloween, retailer Meijer expects to sell more than 500,000 locally...
Meijer planning to sell 500,000 pumpkins this fall
Pumpkins
Meijer expects to sell 500,000 pumpkins this fall
Enbridge Line 5 carries oil under the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer ‘profoundly disappointed’ in Canada’s decision to back Enbridge in pipeline dispute