Police: 2-foot-long alligator caught on Detroit-area street

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (AP) — Southeastern Michigan’s Riverview never will be confused with the Florida Everglades, but it sure looked like home to a baby alligator found roaming through one of its neighborhoods.

Police say they responded Sunday night to a report of the reptile and found the 2-foot-long alligator walking in a street. Officers later placed the alligator with a local expert on reptiles.

Riverview is southwest of Detroit. The gator is not the first to be captured outdoors this year in Michigan. A 3-foot-long alligator was removed last month from a Tuscola County pond.

In August, a city worker used a fishing pole and lure to snag another 3-foot-long alligator from a sewage pond in Stanton.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.