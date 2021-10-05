President Biden traveling to Michigan on Tuesday

HOWELL, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Tuesday to highlight his “Build Back Better” agenda in Howell.

It’s part of his push for Congress to pass a trillion-dollar infrastructure package. Biden will explain exactly how the money in the plan will be spent.

The president will make his first visit to the state since July when he made several stops in the Traverse City area.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates from his visit.

