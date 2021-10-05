Advertisement

President Biden traveling to Michigan on Tuesday

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Tuesday to highlight his “Build Back Better” agenda in Howell.

It’s part of his push for Congress to pass a trillion-dollar infrastructure package. Biden will explain exactly how the money in the plan will be spent.

The president will make his first visit to the state since July when he made several stops in the Traverse City area.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates from his visit.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

President Biden coming to Michigan on Tuesday
President Biden visiting Michigan
Two people recovering after a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in Flint
Residents speak in community conversation with Flint Police Dpt.
Residents speak in community conversation with Flint Police Department
Recall language approved against Matt Smith
Recall language has been approved against Davison school board member