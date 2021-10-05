Saginaw Fire Department holds annual awards ceremony

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s Fire Prevention Week across the country and in Saginaw on Tuesday, the annual Firefighters Award Ceremony was held.

The city’s fire department has seen a bit of an uptick in structure fires over the past two months. It had been averaging about 10 a month, but there were 18 in Aug. and 15 in Sept.

A number of promotions were announced today, along with awards handed out.

This year’s Saginaw Firefighter of the Year is Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski who just accepted the promotion this year.

“Before I was responding to emergency calls, now I am more in a proactive role, I’m out there with code enforcement, fire investigation, we are actually tracking down suspects that light fires, before, I was putting out fires, its more bull work, those guys and gals over, they do work hard,” said Suchodolski.

Fire Chief Tom Raines said that the department has been getting help with fire investigations from Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives over the past couple of months to help solve potential arson cases.

