Saginaw mother accused of leaving young children alone when one was shot

Saginaw Police Department(source: Saginaw Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a 4-year-old child who was shot by his older brother is facing a child abuse charge.

Police say 24-year-old Shalonda Finch faces one count of second-degree child abuse, which is a felony.

The 4-year-old child was shot on July 16 at a residence in the 2500 block of Hampshire Street. Investigators say the boy’s 8-year-old brother found a handgun in the home and shot his sibling.

The younger child suffered was wounded in the torso area and initially listed in critical condition, but survived the shooting.

Investigators believe Finch went to a store and left the two children home alone. She faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.

