Salvation Army kicks off annual Coats for Kids drive

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The fall season is here and as the temperatures continue to drop, there are a lot of children throughout Mid-Michigan who are in need of coats.

Matthew Rowland with the Salvation Army in Genesee and Shiawassee counties introduced the 35th annual Coats for Kids drive taking place during the month of October.

He talked about what the organization is accepting for donations and why they are so important.

