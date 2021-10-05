Advertisement

Slowly clearing skies

Some sunshine
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure moving in from the north will help to clear out our clouds from north to south throughout the day. This gives way to dry conditions for tomorrow before the next chance of rain.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s near Lake Huron with a NE wind at 5-10mph. Inland we’ll be closer to 70 degrees. The further north you go, the more sun you’ll see, while the closer you are to the I-69 corridor the longer you’ll have cloud cover.

Tonight we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light before picking back up to 5-10mph out of the E tomorrow.

Wednesday’s highs will be into the mid 60s to low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered rain develops Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain chances continue to end the week

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Slowly clearing skies
Slowly clearing skies
WJRT October 5th, 2021 Morning Weather
Clouds move out
WJRT October 5th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT October 5th, 2021 Morning Weather
Some Drizzle Overnight...Some Sunshine Tuesday Afternoon...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report