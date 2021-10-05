State survey says over 80% of Michigan restaurants are understaffed

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Restaurants nationwide say they are seeing a significant drop in sales over the last year.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association surveyed restaurants throughout the state where over 50% say their business has seen less customers due to the Delta variant.

One restaurant in Mid-Michigan says it’s not so much the customers they are seeing less of, it’s the staff.

“We can’t get help I mean we’re working with them as much as we can... We’re trying it’s just it’s tough in there because of the shortage of help.”

Owner Steve Poulos of White Horse Tavern says they have been in business in Flint for almost 50 years.

Out of all those years, Poulos says this is the first time they’ve ever had to close two days out of the week just because the shortage of staff.

“Before all this started we were 7am to 2am six days… and it’s killing us to close Tuesday and Wednesday.”

On Monday the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association posted survey results with a significant decrease in restaurants throughout the state showing that the Delta variant reduced indoor dining by 58%.

Poulos says his business hasn’t been impacted in the sales department.

“Business has been very good, I mean we try and tell them [to] be patient as much as we can we get food out as good as we can or get it out as fast as we can and there has not been a shortage of business,” said Poulos.

Over in Grand Blanc the Detroit Wing Company has been open for almost a year.

While they are not an indoor dining facility owner Pamela Mlynarek says she’s been seeing that more people would rather carry out their order than sit in a restaurant.

“I feel that more people are willing to do carry out just because they are comfortable in their own home style. I do still think that people still love to go out to dinner and breakfast and lunch, but there is the option [to] carry out,” she said.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association reports that 87% of restaurants in the state are experiencing a shortage of staff.

