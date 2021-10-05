Advertisement

Texas Instruments to webcast Q3 2021 earnings conference call

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas...
Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI's financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

You may access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas...
Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-to-webcast-q3-2021-earnings-conference-call-301393061.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases