Thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment stolen from St. Luke’s New Life Center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “Why are you doing this, and think about who you’re hurting, um when you’re doing this,” said St. Luke’s New Life Center Director Sister Carol Weber.

The director of one of Flint’s most beloved missions sharing a message for the thieves who targeted their building and made off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

It happened last Thursday at Saint Luke’s New Life Center. Thieves got away with tens of thousands of dollars in lawn care equipment.

“Brand new garage door we had just put in less than a week before was broken down and they were able to get away with all of our lawn care equipment,” said Sister Carol.

Sister Carol discovered the theft last Thursday.

“Riding lawnmowers, it’s zero turns, it’s walk behinds it is some push mowers it’s also weed whips and blowers,” she said.

Completely wiped out of its lawn care equipment valued at more than $30,000 dollars.

“Think about who you are hurting,” said Sister Carol.

In this case, it’s men and women who are getting a second chance in life.

“Our mission here is to help at risk men and women become self sustainable,” she said.

The theft of the lawn care equipment impacted those who are enrolled in the employment training program.

“This equipment has been used this year specifically to maintain about 90 acres of property and close to 100 vacant lots around the city,” said Operations Director of St. Luke’s new Life Center, Bob Nelson.

Sister Carol and her staff are disappointed by theft, but not be deterred. They are even willing to help those who are responsible.

“Come forward, be honest, be transparent know that you did something wrong and lets talk about how we can better change your life so that you don’t have to do this,” said Sister Carol.

She said that they have pictures of those responsible and have turned them over to police.

