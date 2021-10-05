Tokyo, Osaka And Kyoto Named #1, #2 And #3 Big Cities In The World In Condé Nast traveler 2021 Readers' Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto recognized as the #1, #2 and #3 best big cities in the world, respectively.

SHIBUYA SKY, Tokyo

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can't wait to return to next. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

"We are beyond honored to receive this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler readers from all over the world," says Michiaki Yamada, Executive Director of the New York Office of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). "After a turbulent year due to the pandemic, the results of this year's Readers' Choice Awards show the anticipation and excitement that travelers have to return to the 'Land of the Rising Sun."

Japan was also recognized as the #3 country in the world in this year's Readers' Choice Awards. These two recognitions come on the heels of Japan hosting the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In July, UNESCO registered multiple legendary locations in Japan, bringing the country's total Heritage Sites to 25. 2021 also saw a few iconic new hotel openings in the country such as Wanoi Kakunodate, Treeful Treehouse Sustainable Resort, NIPPONIA Shirataka and many more.

The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue. For press inquiries, please contact: awards@condenasttraveler.com.

ABOUT JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANIZATION (JNTO)

As the official tourism board of Japan, JNTO is involved in a wide range of promotional activities to encourage international travelers to visit Japan. Through a variety of campaigns and initiatives, JNTO is inspiring more American travelers to visit Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond.

For more information about travel to Japan, visit JNTO on its Website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitte r . To contact the New York office of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) directly, please e-mail jntonyc_press@jnto.go.jp.

