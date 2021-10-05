Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Michigan; jackpot sold in California

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people in Michigan got close to winning the Powerball jackpot on Monday evening, but they will take home $50,000 prizes instead.

The numbers drawn were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 60. The Powerball was 15.

A player in California matched all six numbers -- five white balls and the Powerball -- to win a jackpot of nearly $700 million. The lump sum prize will be worth nearly $500 million when the winning player comes forward.

Powerball says the jackpot reached $699.8 million by the time of the drawing, which is the fifth largest in Powerball history and seventh largest in U.S. history.

Besides the California jackpot winner, six other tickets matched all five white balls but missed the Powerball. Two were sold in Massachusetts and the other three in Arizona, Florida and Virginia for $1 million prizes.

One ticket sold in Tennessee won a $2 million prize.

The Michigan Lottery hasn’t said where the two $50,000 tickets were sold in the state.

Prior to Monday’s jackpot win, the Powerball had been rolling over for months, with the jackpot last hit in June. The odds of winning are long, one in 292.2 million, according to the Associated Press.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.