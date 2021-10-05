University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel leaving post amid tension with Board of Regents.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel will leave his post by 2023 amid tensions with the Board of Regents.

The Detroit Free Press reports Schlissel and the board made a deal to end his contract early. He’s under contract through 2024.

Detractors have criticized his handling of sexual misconduct cases and the pandemic.

The Board of Regents is launching an immediate search for his replacement.

