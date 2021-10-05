Advertisement

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel leaving post amid tension with Board of Regents.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon resigned during a news conference in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Oct. 31, 2014. Former Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett will serve as Michigan's interim athletic director. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (WILX)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel will leave his post by 2023 amid tensions with the Board of Regents.

The Detroit Free Press reports Schlissel and the board made a deal to end his contract early. He’s under contract through 2024.

Detractors have criticized his handling of sexual misconduct cases and the pandemic.

The Board of Regents is launching an immediate search for his replacement.

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

