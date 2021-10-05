Whitmer ‘profoundly disappointed’ in Canada’s decision to back Enbridge in pipeline dispute

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is not backing down on her fight against the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac despite a decision from Canada to invoke a treaty keeping it running.

Whitmer has been fighting to shut down the pipeline since her first year in office over concerns that a spill would cause an environmental disaster for the Great Lakes. She revoked the company’s easement to continue using the oil pipeline in May and contends the company now is trespassing by continuing its operation.

“So long as oil is flowing through the pipelines, there is a very real threat of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes,” Whitmer said. “I have made clear to Enbridge that it cannot use our state-owned lakebed for these pipelines, but Enbridge has refused to stop. Moreover, rather than taking steps to diversify energy supply and ensure resilience, Canada has channeled its efforts into defending an oil company with an abysmal environmental track record.”

She alleged that Enbridge has a troubled safety record with Line 5 and also was responsible for a massive oil spill near Kalamazoo, when one of its pipelines ruptured in 2010.

“I had expected that Canada, a nation that prides itself on its commitment to environmental protection, would share my interest in protecting the Great Lakes,” Whitmer said. “Instead, the Government of Canada has chosen to do the bidding of the very oil company responsible for the 2010 Kalamazoo River Oil Spill – one of the largest inland oil spills in the history of the nation that happened right here in Michigan.”

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger have filed a lawsuit, asking for a court order requiring Enbridge to shut down Line 5 immediately. That lawsuit was transferred to federal courts, but Whitmer wants to move it back to state courts.

However, the Canadian government filed a letter with U.S. District Court in West Michigan formally requesting negotiations about Line 5 under the 1977 Transit Pipelines Treaty between the U.S. and Canada. America’s neighbor has cited concerns about economic problems if the pipeline ceases operation.

Canada’s letter also asked the court to pause proceedings in the lawsuit against Enbridge while U.S. and Canadian officials continue formal negotiations over the fate of Line 5. But Whitmer wants proceedings to continue during the talks.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.