B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) has declared cash dividends on its 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYP) and its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYL) (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"), each series of which is represented by depositary shares. Each depositary share represents 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the respective Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.

The 6.875% Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend equals $0.42968750 per depositary share.

The 7.375% Series B Preferred Stock cash dividend equals $0.4609375 per depositary share.

The Preferred Stock dividends will be payable on or about November 1, 2021 to respective Series A and Series B holders of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2021.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

