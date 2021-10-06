Benton Harbor residents urged to use bottled water in response to elevated levels of lead

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services is urging residents in Benton Harbor to use bottled water in response to elevated level of lead found in the water.

Authorities said that the availability of bottled water is being expanded in the city and that residents are encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

This fast-paced process is aimed to ensure that there is a long-term effort to eliminate lead, educate the community on the effects of lead, remove lead service lines and increase the communities confidence in filtered water from the tap.

“Protecting the health and safety of Benton Harbor residents is a top priority,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “We’ve listened to the community’s concerns and out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth.”

The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services said that the EPA is conducting a filter effectiveness study that will gather data to provide confidence in the effectiveness of water filters and the attempt to reduce lead in the drinking water.

Authorities said that this study is being done as an added level of assurance, and that free bottled water will be provided to the community as long as needed.

The EPA will announce further information when it becomes available.

The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services said that residents in Benton Harbor can use unfiltered tap water can be used for showering or bathing, for washing hands, dishes, clothes and for cleaning.

As of Wednesday, The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services has reported more than 4,500 cases of bottled water delivered to the city of Benton Harbor.

Sources said that the delivery process will continue to ensure that all residents in Benton Harbor have access to bottled water.

There are various dates and times for water distribution:

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency (CAA), located at 331 Miller St., Benton Harbor on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

God’s Household of Faith, located at 275 Pipestone, Benton Harbor on Friday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up, CLICK HERE.

The Michigan Department of Heath and Human services has said that any residents who are unable to pick up water, or need the water delivered, should call (800) 815-5485 to schedule drop-offs.

“We look forward to continued partnerships with the local community as we continue to ramp up resources,” Hertel added. “Community trust and partnerships are critical components of our efforts in the city.”

For questions about lead, The MDHHS can be reached at (866) 691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

