‘Count Day’ looks different for Mid- Michigan schools after the pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s one of the most important days for school districts to receive state funding... ‘Count Day.’

During the pandemic, it’s been difficult for schools to mark all their students present when most of the classes were virtual.

The Westwood Heights school district is 100% in-person, they said that their enrollment rate is higher than it’s been in the last 2-years making this count day critical.

“Our enrollment is probably the highest that it’s been since I’ve been in the district and I’ve been here since 2005. And so we have a lot of students. Our classes are packed, our halls are packed, and you know we’re trying to do everything within the social distancing requirements,” said Principal Dionna Ross of Hamady Middle and High School of Westwood Heights.

She said that count day is a day where they make sure every student is present.

“This is the day that we look to make sure everyone’s here, that all of our no shows have been dropped that our attendance is accurate and that the funds that we received from the state are the amount that we should be receiving,” she said.

Count day represents 90% of state funding, during the pandemic with virtual classes it was difficult for school districts to get an accurate count on students.

While COVID-19 protocols are still in place and with students back in-person at Westwood Heights, Principal Ross said that this year things are a little different.

“Normally we may do, you know parties in the classroom for count day or a movie or like a fun assembly or something, but just due to the pandemic… Trying not to crowd together in large crowds more than we have to, then we’re just going to do the raffles,” she said.

Over in Grand Blanc High School, Principal Michael Fray said that with the district being the second biggest school in the state, they decided to offer a virtual program, making their count day a bit different.

“We do some two way communication. We have to monitor and track those logs over a period of time that there is a back and forth two way between staff and students at home and virtual So that part’s definitely different as COVID lead to more students doing virtual schooling,” he said.

School districts have up to 10-days to make sure all students are accounted for.

However, depending on the situation some students have 30-days.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.