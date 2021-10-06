Advertisement

Domino’s Pizza partnering with Flint Fire Department on fire safety programs

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Domino’s Pizza customers in Flint may be surprised at who shows up to deliver their pizza next week.

The Flint Fire Department will be delivering some pizzas with fire trucks to randomly selected customers of the Domino’s location at 4402 Fenton Road from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

But firefighters will do more than drop off dinner. They plan to check out smoke detectors in the homes to make sure they are working.

Customers who have properly functioning smoke alarms will receive a free pizza. If smoke alarms are not working or not present, firefighters will install new models for free or replace the batteries.

Customers around the Domino’s Pizza location on Fenton Road can call 810-234-5333 to place an order on Wednesday and become eligible for delivery from a fire truck.

Also on Wednesday, the Flint Fire Department is hosting a group of students from Eisenhower Elementary School for a fire safety demonstration.

The events coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 3 to 9 across the United States.

