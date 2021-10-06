Dry today before rain enters the forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Although high pressure to the east will keep us dry, a system to the south will bring in some clouds today, and rain chances starting tomorrow.

Temps will stay on the mild side with highs today in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the E at 5-10mph, dropping down to around 5mph tonight.

We’ll see clear skies at times today, but at others, more cloud cover. Thick clouds overtake us tonight with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s – normal low for this time of year is 43!

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s with cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Rain chances stay in the forecast for Friday and the weekend.

