Flint district and teachers settle on contract that gives teachers 1.5% pay raise

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been 18 months of going back and forth between the Flint school district and the teachers union.

Now, the teachers are working on a new contract giving them a 1.5% raise. The Flint School Board voted YES on Wednesday’s special meeting, kicking in that pay raise immediately. The new agreement is a two-year contract that expires in 2023.

United Teachers of Flint Union President and 6th grade teacher, Karen Christian says the 1.5 percent raise is a step in the right direction, and considering 94% of union members voted in support, other teachers seem to agree.

The last collective bargaining agreement between Flint Community Schools and the United Teachers of Flint ended on July 31 2020. One year later, there still was no agreement, but part of the reason it took so long is because of high turnover in the district.

“When you go through Superintendents and HR Directors and CFOs, there’s always a delay in getting those folks up to speed on where we’re at,” Bruce Jordan said. Jordan is the Michigan Education Association Uniserv Director in Genesee County.

Now, Flint teachers are finally working under a new contract, giving them a 1.5% raise, something they’ve only seen once in the past twelve years.

“It’s very nice to finally have a contract done to feel that we’re at least being honored for the work that we do, and the fact that we finally be able to get a raise, not a freeze,” Christian said.

It also includes planning time for elementary school teachers, language for verbal and physical assault, and moving hard caps for health care insurance.

Christian says the union is still working on making their pay more competitive, but hopes future teachers still consider supporting Flint kids.

“For those people who want to work with inner-city kids, this is the place you want to be. These are the kids who have been through the water crisis, they have been through the pandemic, they have been through all sorts of things thrown at them, and they’re still going, and we need to be there to support them,” Christian said.

Christian tells me that’s especially true for Special Education teachers.

In the contract, the union and district will be returning to negotiating a new salary structure which will happen in February.

