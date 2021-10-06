Advertisement

Hershey to Webcast Third-Quarter Conference Call

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its third-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its third-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)
https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hershey-to-webcast-third-quarter-conference-call-301393475.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company

