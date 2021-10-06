Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

The White House says the rapid test supply boost is the result of a new $1 billion federal...
US to increase at-home coronavirus rapid tests
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
LIVE: Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Newsmaker: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Newsmaker: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school