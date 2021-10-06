JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday wasn’t the prettiest of days across Mid-Michigan, but at least it was dry. Where the sun did shine for a little while, temperatures topped out at around the 70-degree mark. Most of the area saw highs in the upper 60s, which is still above average. The best chance of seeing some starlight tonight will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area where lows will range from the lower, to middle 50s. Where more clouds hold, lows will surround 60-degrees.

The best chance of seeing any sunshine Thursday will come early in the day. And in general, the farther north you are, the better the chance. Some rain will be moving into lower Michigan as the day wears on. The southern parts of the area should see some first, and then the pattern will overspread lower Michigan into, and through, the evening. Once the rain arrives, we will likely be dealing with it in an on & off fashion right on through Friday. Even with the threat of rain, highs should manage to move into the 70s.

It looks like summertime will make an encore appearance for the weekend. Skies will be a little bit brighter, and winds will increase in speed from the south to southwest. Highs will easily move through the 70s, with some spots having a chance to touch 80 Sunday afternoon. In fact, that will be the case again for Monday too. At this time, Saturday looks to be a dry day, while Sunday will feature a chance of showers across the northern parts of the area late in the day. On ABC12 News we’ll tell you how long the summertime temperatures may hold. - JR