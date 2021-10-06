Advertisement

Keith Brown Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Employee Benefits Practice

Keith Brown
Keith Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Keith Brown on board as a Principal and Employee Benefits Producer. Keith joins Newfront after more than 20 years at Keenan & Associates/AssuredPartners, where he served as Vice President in the Employee Benefits practice.

Keith Brown
Keith Brown

"We are delighted to have Keith join Newfront and help deliver a world class service for his Employee Benefits clients," said Brian Hetherington, President at Newfront. "Keith helps us expand in key industry segments and geographies while modernizing the brokerage experience."

"I am very energized to join the Newfront team," said Mr. Brown. "I look forward to bringing my 30+ years experience in employee benefits and insurance carrier relationships to Newfront, with its emphasis on client satisfaction. I believe clients will find that our expertise, leveraged by technology, will help them realize their benefits goals." Mr. Brown is based in Sacramento and serves clients throughout California.

About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 600 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact: Alizeh Iqbal, Alizeh.Iqbal@newfront.com

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keith-brown-joins-newfront-insurances-rapidly-growing-employee-benefits-practice-301394588.html

SOURCE Newfront Insurance

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September