Legislation named after 3-year Flint child allows harsher penalties for drive-by shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - ”Messiah’s law won’t effect the sentencing for individuals that killed my grandson, but it will help families in the future and that’s what we’re pushing for,” said Flint native, Dave Hurley.

Dave Hurley’s grandson Messiah’s life was cut short before he even really had a chance to live it.

The 3-year old was sitting in the living room of his home Oct. 2., 2002, when gunfire erupted from outside and he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, killing him.

A year later, Messiah’s law is making it’s way through Michigan’s Legislature that would increase penalties for drive-by shootings like the one that killed Messiah.

“Our state, our cities, our towns have been putting up with this for decades. This law should have been in effect a long time ago,” said Hurley.

The bipartisan package of bills includes a 30-year maximum sentence and or a $30,000 fine for anyone injures a minor while shooting into a house or vehicle.

Up to 40 years in prison and or a $50,000 fine for seriously injuring a minor during a drive-by shooting.

And life without parole for shooting and killing a minor in a drive-by.

Tuesday, Hurley testified in front the House Committee about the impact of losing his grandson and the need for change.

“I think it’s a good thing. I think it’ll help. I really think it’ll help put a decline in the senseless acts of gun violence. When they realize that there’s more time involved,” he said.

Hurley said that the law, if passed, would offer some measure of closure to the family- but their grief will never end.

“We have a lifetime sentence, we live every day, not getting to see our grandson,” Hurley said.

