Michigan passes major milestone of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a major milestone this week with 10 million primary series doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to residents.

Michigan is approaching the goal of getting 70% of adults age 16 and older vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of this year. As of Wednesday morning, 68.3% of adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 58.2% are fully vaccinated.

Those figures don’t include the 207,000 booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine dispensed to people who have compromised immune systems.

“Thank you to the more than 5.5 million Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and communities safe,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Whether it’s completing your first or second dose, or getting your booster or additional dose of the vaccine, I urge all eligible Michiganders to make a plan to get theirs today.”

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for everyone age 16 or older and authorized for children age 12 to 15. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for adults age 18 or older.

As of this week, Michigan health care providers have administered nearly 5.98 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, over 3.9 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine and over 352,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says nearly all confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide from January through July involved unvaccinated residents. They account for 98% of cases, 95% of hospitalizations and 96% of deaths, according to state data.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. “With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 continuing to spread across the state, we urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available for everyone age 65 or older, everyone living in long-term care settings, anyone age 50 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions, people age 18 to 49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness and everyone who works in occupations at high risk of spreading the illness.

People with compromised immune systems can receive a third regular dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.