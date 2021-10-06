Michigan reports second highest daily average of new COVID-19 cases in April

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan for the first part of this week is the second highest since the end of April.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,674 new COVID-19 illnesses for Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 1,047,011. The daily average of 3,837 newly confirmed cases is the second highest since April 28.

Last Thursday and Friday was the highest daily average since the spring surge with over 4,000 newly confirmed cases per day.

State health officials reported 92 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,231.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped below 40,000 tests completed per day over the weekend and during the first part of this week. The percentage of positive tests increased to a six-month high of 12.6% on Monday before falling slightly to 11.3% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Wednesday, 1,857 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 75 more than Monday. Of those, 1,769 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care both increased this week. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 484 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 241 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are 16 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.423 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.236 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.512 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 675,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.973 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.394 million people statewide. A total of 58.2% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 38,175 cases and 967 deaths, which is an increase of 208 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 23,567 cases and 634 deaths, which is an increase of 204 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,380 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Bay, 12,607 cases and 358 deaths, which is an increase of 240 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 2,701 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,467 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Gratiot, 3,959 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Huron, 3,428 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Iosco, 2,386 cases and 81 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Isabella, 6,858 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 9,017 cases and 225 deaths, which is an increase of 73 cases.

Midland, 8,583 cases and 116 deaths, which is an increase of 117 cases.

Ogemaw, 2,008 cases and 47 deaths, which is an increase of 44 cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 703 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Roscommon, 1,877 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and three deaths.

Sanilac, 4,070 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,748 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases.

Tuscola, 5,792 cases and 173 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases and one death.

